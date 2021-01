4 dead after gas leaked from Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha

At least four people died and more than 6 fell sick after inhaling toxic gas that leaked from a unit at Rourkela Steel Plant of the state-run SAIL in Odisha.

People who died were contractual workers of the company.

The mishap occurred due to leakage of carbon monoxide gas from the unit.

A high level probe has been ordered in the accident.