Ossoff wins the Georgia runoff against Perdue, CNN projects

Democrats will take control of the US Senate as Jon Ossoff wins the Georgia runoff against GOP Sen.
David Perdue, CNN projects.
Democrat Jon Ossoff surged ahead of Republican incumbent David Perdue after votes from Democrat-heavy DeKalb County flooded in.
Democrat Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, but the race between incumbent Republican David..