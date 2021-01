Jon Ossoff Wins Georgia

Democrat Jon Ossoff won the Georgia Senate runoff election against the Republican Sen.

David Perdue.

This win makes Ossoff the youngest Democratic senator elected since President-elect Joe Biden in 1973.

The 33-year-old Ossoff is also the first millennial elected to Senate.

According to Business Insider, Biden, now 78, won his first Senate seat in Delaware at the age of 30.

Previously, the youngest incumbent senator was the Republican Sen.

Josh Hawley, 41.