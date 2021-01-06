Georgia U.S. Senate runoff results

Races remain tight in the battle for the U.S. Senate

News 18's cody melin joins us from the alert desk this morning.

Cody, where do the races stand at this hour?

Good morning, marlee.

Just hours ago cbs news projected democrat raphael warnock as the winner in the race against republican sen.

Kelly loeffler in the georgia senate runoff.

That projected win would make warnock the first black senator in georgia's history.

According to the ap, warnock is up by nearly 50-thousand votes.

However, in the race between democrat jon ossoff and republican senator david perdue, the vote count remains a little closer.

Right now, ossoff is now ahead by just over 16-thousand votes.

If ossoff were to win, that would split the u- s senate, leaving vice president-elect kamala harris as the tie breaking vote.

More than 3-million georgians voted early, shattering the state's record for (total( turnout in a runoff.

Georgia election officials have warned that it could be days before all the votes are counted and a winner is declared.

They also said there have been no reports of widespread fraud or other irregularities.

I will continue to follow results this morning, and will share any updates on air and online at wlfi dot com.

At the alert desk this morning, cody melin, news 18.