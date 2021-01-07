President Trump Urges Mob Storming the Capitol to ‘Go Home’

President Donald Trump released a message urging his mob of supporters to stop their assault on the Capitol.

In a video posted to Twitter, Trump said that they “have to go home now.” .

You have to go home now.

We have to have peace.

We have to have law and order.

We don’t want anyone hurt, Donald Trump, via Twitter.

But the president ultimately offered his encouragement to the violent crowd, telling them, “we love you.

You’re very special.” .

Vice President Mike Pence also released a statement, saying the “violence and destruction” must stop.

Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, Mike Pence, via Twitter.

President-elect Joe Biden released a statement pertaining to the Capitol “siege” as well, saying it “borders on sedition.” .

The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are.

What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness.

This is not dissent, it's disorder.

It borders on sedition, and it must end.

Now, Joe Biden, via Twitter.

Many lawmakers blame Trump for causing the riot in the first place.

He spoke at a rally shortly before the incident and urged his supporters to “never concede” to the results of the election.

We’re going to walk down to the Capitol … You'll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength and you have to be strong, Donald Trump, via CNN