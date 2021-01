Democratic Lawmakers Say They Will Try To Impeach Trump

Several Democratic members of Congress are calling to impeach President Donald Trump again.

Business Insider reports this coming just two weeks before he leaves office.

They are calling for him to be impeached by the House and removed from office by the Senate.

Many have stated allowing him to remain in office is a danger to democracy.

"It's a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath," Rep.

Ilhan Omar wrote.