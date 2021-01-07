Twitter Locks Trump's Account for 12 Hours, Warns He Could Be Removed

The remarkable action of the social media platform marked the first time Donald Trump's Twitter account had been locked.

The company warned that further violation of the platform's rules “will result in the permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.”.

Twitter also removed at least three of Trump's tweets from Wednesday.

Including the tweet containing the video message Trump recorded for the mob of his supporters that stormed the U.S. Capital building.

... we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy, @TwitterSafety, Twitter.

Both Facebook and YouTube also removed the video.

This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video, Guy Rosen, Facebook Vice President of Integrity, via CNBC.

We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence, Guy Rosen, Facebook Vice President of Integrity, via CNBC.

Congressional lawmakers have reconvened to complete the Electoral College count ceremony