US Capitol Chaos: 4 dead in mob-police clash; Trump urges supporters to go home

Four killed in the violence that followed after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and disrupted electoral count on January 06.

Lawmakers were evacuated from the US Capitol after protesters breached security and entered the premises.

Dozens of Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the US Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Donald Trump called for peace and urged his supporters to go home.

While, US President-Elect Joe Biden called on Trump to ‘defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege’.

Meanwhile, social media giant Twitter locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours over posts accused of inflaming violence.

Twitter said future violations by Trump could result in a permanent suspension.

Facebook & Instagram also blocked Trump for 24 hours saying his messages prompted violence.

