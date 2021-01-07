Capitol Siege: Bay Area Lawmakers Denounce Trump For Fueling Riot; Call For Invoking 25th Amendment
Bay Area lawmakers and officials denounced the violence at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, pinning the blame on President Donald Trump, with some even calling for his removal ahead of the end of his term in two weeks.

Andrea Nakano reports.

(1/6/21)