Watch: Indian flag spotted during US Capitol chaos, Varun Gandhi & others react

At least four people died in the US Capitol violence on late Wednesday night.

Thousands of protesters supporting Donald Trump stormed into the US Capitol.

Protesters demanded the November 3 presidential election result to be overturned.

Rioters roamed the Capitol building and ransacked the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Meanwhile, the presence of the Indian flag in the pool of protesters grabbed netizens' attention.

In one of the videos, a person is seen holding the tri-colour amid Trump supporters.

The video showing the Indian flag has been doing rounds on social media.

Identity or political affiliations of the person holding the flag is yet to be known.

BJP leader Varun Gandhi was among those who noticed the Indian flag.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to twitter and slammed the person.

Comedian Vir Das also took a jibe at the person holding the Indian flag.