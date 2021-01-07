Trump 'must be held accountable' -DC mayor

Washington D.C.
Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday said President Donald Trump "must be held accountable" for the "domestic terrorism" that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, as she outlined the District of Columbia's priorities for 2021.
Washington D.C.
Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday said President Donald Trump "must be held accountable" for the "domestic terrorism" that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, as she outlined the District of Columbia's priorities for 2021.
President-elect Joe Biden will nominate federal appeals judge Merrick Garland to be the next U.S. attorney general, a Biden..
nearly two dozen senators have signed onto a bill being introduced today that would ban certain policies by police