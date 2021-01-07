Mark Zuckerberg ‘Indefinitely’ Bans Donald Trump From Facebook

On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg announced that President Donald Trump had been banned from Facebook and Instagram.

Trump’s accounts will remain banned for “at least” the next two weeks and possibly “indefinitely.” .

Zuckerberg said his decision was due to the “shocking events” that occurred in the Capitol on Wednesday.

His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world, Mark Zuckerberg, via Facebook.

He accused Trump of using his remaining time in office to “undermine” the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules … But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government, Mark Zuckerberg, via Facebook.

By removing Trump from the platforms, Zuckerberg hopes to ensure that Inauguration Day comes and goes “peacefully.” .

The priority for the whole country must now be to ensure that the remaining 13 days and the days after inauguration pass peacefully and in accordance with established democratic norms. , Mark Zuckerberg, via Facebook.

Twitter and Snapchat similarly suspended Trump’s accounts on Wednesday.

Shopify has also "terminated" all stores affiliated with Trump, .

As the platform prohibits the promotion of "organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause."