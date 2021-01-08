Facebook bans Donald Trump indefinitely after his supporters stormed the Capitol | Oneindia News

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday that the social media giant is banning President Trump indefinitely, after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, leading to utter chaos and violence.

Facebook Chief Mark Zuckerberg wrote, “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.

Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.

