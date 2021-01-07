Donald Trump's supporters storm capitol: Can he be removed before 20th January?|Oneindia News

The question whether the outgoing US President Donald can be removed or not is ringing in many minds after the chaotic scenes that unfolded at the Capitol when thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and resorted to violence, leaving four people dead.

Donald Trump is being accused of coup.

There are two ways to remove a president from office: the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and impeachment followed by a Senate conviction.

The 25th Amendment deals with presidential succession and disability.

Some scholars have also argued that it could also apply more broadly to a president who is dangerously unfit for office.

