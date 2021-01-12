Trump disavows any responsibility for Capitol attack

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday disavowed responsibility for his supporters' violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol last week and said his remarks before the siege were "totally appropriate."

TRUMP: "Always have to avoid, uh, violence." Facing a second impeachment on a charge of "incitement of insurrection" and calls for his removal from office, President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered no apologies for his speech urging supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol and fight... TRUMP ON JANUARY 6, 2021: "We fight.

We fight like hell.

And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore." ... and he took no responsibility for his supporters' violent invasion of the Capitol that led to the deaths of six people, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

TRUMP: "So if you read my speech and many people have done it and I've seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television, uh, it's been analyzed and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate and if you look at what other people have said - politicians at a high level - about the riots during the summer, the horrible riots in Portland and Seattle and various other places, that was a real problem, what they said.

But they've analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph and my final sentence and everybody to the "T" thought it was totally appropriate." Trump's disavowal of responsibility on Tuesday was his first public statement since he released a video on Thursday to condemn the violence at the Capitol and to commit to a peaceful transition of power.

Several media outlets later reported that Trump regretted posting the video.

House Democrats plan to impeach Trump on Wednesday unless he resigns or is removed by his vice president and Cabinet before then, which would make him the only U.S. president ever to be impeached for a second time.