DC chaos a 'one-off event' for Wall St: strategist

Crossmark Global Investments chief market strategist tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors are looking past chaos in Washington after Wednesday’s disturbing rampage at the U.S. Capitol, instead focusing on the prospects for a bigger stimulus package now that the Democrats will control Congress and the White House.
A Wall Street firm that saw an 'unusually large' crash coming explains why history shows the ongoing sell-off far from over
· Stocks faced one of their worst trading days since the financial crisis on Monday.
· Before the crash, top strategists at..
Business Insider