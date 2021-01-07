Joe Biden condemns 'domestic terrorists' at Capitol

President-elect Joe Biden is calling the violent group that descended on theUS Capitol “domestic terrorists” and laying the blame for the violencesquarely at President Donald Trump’s feet.

During remarks in Wilmington,Delaware, on Thursday, Mr Biden says people should not call the hundreds ofTrump supporters who broke into the Capitol protesters.

Rather, he says, theyare “a riotous mob — insurrectionists, domestic terrorists.” Biden said Trumpis guilty of trying to use a mob to silence the voices of nearly 160 millionAmericans who voted in November.