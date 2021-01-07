Nancy Pelosi Calls on Mike Pence to Remove Donald Trump From Office

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office.

The 25th Amendment would allow Pence and the Cabinet to declare Trump “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”.

Doing so would cause Pence to “immediately assume the powers and duties” of the presidency.

Pelosi and many other officials blame Trump for the attempted coup that took place on Wednesday.

She called his incitement of violence an “unspeakable assault” on the United States.

This is urgent, this is an emergency of the highest magnitude … The president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America … In calling for this seditious act, the president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people, Nancy Pelosi, via 'The New York Times'.

She went on to describe the chaos at the Capitol as a day of “horrors” that would “forever stain” history.

We are in a very difficult place in our country as long as Donald Trump sits in the White House … while there’s only 13 days left, any day can be a horror show for America, Nancy Pelosi, via 'The Wall Street Journal'