Former U.S. attorney: 'Many, many federal crimes' in descent on Capitol Hill

From trespassing to destruction of federal property, assaulting a federal officer, abetting terrorism or conspiracy to engage in insurrection or rebellion, local federal attorneys say the range of prosecutions to come out of Wednesday's unrest on Capitol Hill could be wide.

SO FAR ONLY 14 PEOPLE HAVEBEEN ARRESTED BY CAPITOLPOLICE.NONE OF THEM WERE FROMKENTUCKY OR OHIO.BUT, LOCALOFFICIALS SAY THAT COULDCHANGE.REPORTER MARIEL CARBONEEXPLAINS WHY SOME COULD BEFACING FEDERAL CHARGES.TAKE LKL:MARIEL:THE U-SATTORNEY HERE IN CINCINNATI,SAYS HE HAS NO DOUBT FEDERALCRIMES WERE COMMITTED.AND IFYOU LEFT OHIO TO COMMIT ONE,YOU COULD FACE CHARGES.PACK:áCAPITOL NATSáMARIEL: "Whatdid you see in the videos,happening in DC?"BENGLASSMAN/FORMER US ATTORNEYSOUTHERN DISTRICT OF OHIO"Isaw people storming the UnitedStates Capitol..

I saw peopleattacking the United States."BEN GLASSMAN IS A FORMER USATTORNEY FOR THE SOUTHERNDISTRICT OF OHIO.HE SAYS FROMWHAT HE SAW YESTERDAY:BENGLASSMAN/FORMER US ATTORNEYSOUTHERN DISTRICT OF OHIO"Fromwhere I stand, I have no ideawhy every person who was onthe grounds of the capitol wasnot arrested.

I see everyreason to think they should'vebeen arrested."POTENTIALCRIMES WORTH INVESTIGATINGRANGE FROM DESTRUCTION OFFEDERAL PROPERTY, TOTREPASSING ON FEDERAL PROPERTY.PLUS MORE SERIOUS CRIMESINCLUDING:BEN GLASSMAN/FORMERUS ATTORNEY SOUTHERN DISTRICTOF OHIO"Assaulting federalofficers in the performance oftheir duties, providingmaterial support forterrorism."CURRENT US ATTORNEYDAVID DEVILLERS SAYS HE WILLINVESTIGATE ANY FEDERAL CRIMESCOMMITTED BY OHIO RESIDENTS.HEDECLINED OUR REQUEST FOR ANINTERVIEW.BUT NOTED SOMEVIOLATIONS COULD INCLUDE CIVILDISORDER, THE FEDERAL RIOTACT, AND REBELLION ORINSURRECTION.HANLEY POP: "Thatcould be considered insurgentactivity"FORMER ASSISTANT USATTORNEY PATRICK HANLEY SAYSANY CRIMES WOULD LIKELY BEPROSECUTED IN D-C.BUT CHARGESCOULD BE FILED HERE IF THERE'SPROOF THE PERSON LEFT OHIOWITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME.PATRICK HANLEY/FORMERASSISTANT US ATTORNEY SOUTHERNDISTRICT OF OHIO"If you've gotsomeone who leaves Ohio andgoes to Washington it's notgoing to be difficult in alllikelihood to show they wereintent on distributing theactivities of the governmenton the Capitol."áNATSáTHEF-B-I IS ACTIVELYINVESTIGATING.IT'S ASKINGANYONE WITH PHOTOS OR VIDEOSFROM D-C, TO SHARE THOSE TIPSONLINE.MARIEL:"AND GLASSMANSAYS THE FACT THAT ARRESTSWEREN'T MADE AT THE TIME THISWAS HAPPENING, DOES MAKE ITMORE DIFFICULT TO DEAL WITHTHESE CASES, BECAUSE YOU HAVETO IDENTIFY AND LOCATE THESEPEOPLE.IF THEY WERE ARRESTEDYESTERDAY, ALL OF THATINFORMATION WOULD HAVE ALREADYBEEN GATHERED.FROM THE F-B-IFIELD OFFICE, MARIEL CARBONE,WCPO NINE NEWS.

