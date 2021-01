Growing Number Of Illinois Members Of Congress Call For 25th Amendment For President Trump

Accusing President Donald Trump of inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol, after a mob of thousands stormed the building on Wednesday, U.S. Rep.

Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) became the first Republican to call for the president's removal from office by invoking the 25th Amendment of the Constitution.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.