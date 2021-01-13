Mike Pence Will Not Invoke 25th Amendment to Remove Trump From Office

Vice President Mike Pence has finally responded to recent calls for him to invoke the 25th amendment and remove Donald Trump from office.

In a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence said that he didn’t think doing so would be in the country's "best interest.".

I do not believe such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution … I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation.

, Mike Pence, via 'The New York Times'.

Pence went on to justify his decision, referencing Pelosi’s own statement from a “few months ago” when she said that a “president’s fitness” must be determined by “science and fact.” .

You said then that we must be '[v]ery respectful of not making a judgement on the basis of a comment or behavior that we don’t like, but based on a medical decision.', Mike Pence, via 'The New York Times'.

Madam Speaker, you were right … the 25th Amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation.

Invoking the 25th Amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent.

, Mike Pence, via 'The New York Times'.

Pence then said that Trump’s administration was directing its energy to ensuring an “orderly transition.” .

He finished his letter by urging “every member of Congress” to avoid actions that will cause further division.

Work with us to lower the temperature and unite our country as we prepare to inaugurate President-elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States, Mike Pence, via 'The New York Times'