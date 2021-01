According to the AP, Vice President Pence has ruled out the use of the 25th Amendment

DONALD TRUMP... TOMORROW.TOMORROW ALSO MARKS ONEWEEK.....SINCE AN ANGRY GROUP OFPROTESTERS INVADED.....THE U-S CAPITOL.THE DEMOCRATS' ARTICLE OFIMPEACHMENT WILL CHARGE THEPRESIDENT WITH...."INCITEMENT OF INSURRECTION."AND...JUST IN FROM THEASSOCIATED PRESS....VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE..HAS RULED OUT USING THE -25-THAMENDMENT..TO REMOVE THE PRESIDENT FROMOFFICE.FOLLOWING THE INSURRECTION....AT THE CAPITOL...LAST WEDNESDAY...