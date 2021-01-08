GOP reaction to Capitol reaction

NEW CRITICISM TONIGHTFOR TWO SENATORS --ONE FROM MISSOURI ANDONE FROM KANSAS -- WHOCONTINUED THEIR MISSIONOF OBJECTING TOELECTION RESULTS INLAST NIGHT'S SESSION.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SARAH PLAKEHAS RESPONSES FROMBOTH MEN.After the violence at the U.S.Capitol died down, lawmakerscontinued their work, certifyingJoe Biden as President-Elect.Missouri Republican SenatorJosh Hawley and KansasRepublican Senator RogerMarshall still objected.Both senators spoke outagainst the violence:"Violence is not how youachieve change.

Violence inot how you achievesomething better.

Ourconstitution was built and putinto place so that there wouldbe in the words of AbrahamLincoln no appeal from ballotsto bullets, which is what wesaw unfortunately attemptedtonight."The violence and mob rulewhich occurred at the UScapitol today and across thecountry over the pastare unacceptable, and Icondemn them at the highestlevel."Critics are now pointing thefinger at Hawley and otherlawmakers for what happenedat the capitol.Sam Panettiere, a lobbyistwho has worked for formerSenator Kit Bond and on the2008 McCain campaign, saysit was disappointing.They knowingly misledAmericans into believing thatthe election was illegitimateand even more so, and this iswhy we had so manygathering there yesterday, thatthere could have beensomething done yesterday tooverturn a certified election.The Jackson CounRepublican Party Committeechair doesn't believe whathappened will set theRepublican Party back.I don't think so.

I think thatPresident Trump in last foyears has accomplished morethan just about anyone has ina four year term or in anyadministration such as that.Panettiere says that while theRepublican Party had madegreat strides - Missouri'srepublican party could godown one of two pathYou have a workhorse suchas Senator Blunt who hascontinuously deliveredconservative reforms, solvedproblems for Missourians andAmericans, focused ongoverning.

And then I thinkyou see a show pony likeSenator Hawley placing hisambitions over what's right foMissouri and the country.Hawley issued a newstatement on Thursday,doubling down and denyingany responsibility for whahappened: "I will neverapologize for giving voice tothe millions of Missouriansand Americans who haveconcerns about the integrity ofour elections.

That's my job,and I will keep doing it."Sarah Plake 41 action news.###