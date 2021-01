Brands Begin Abandoning Hilaria

The Wrap reports that Hilaria Baldwin was dropped from a brand deal with Cuties Baby Care.

Hilaria's firing comes after the company received “inquiries” about employing her.

Hilaria was recently caught lying about her Spanish heritage.

She also faked a Spanish accent for over a decade.

Hilaria also has deals with Mattel, Fisher-Price, Bissell and Spindrift.