Silicon Valley Social Media Companies Deplatform Trump

Facebook, Twitter and Google are reconsidering their role in enabling the president to spread misinformation and incite violence.
Andria Borba reports.
(1-7-21)
In an edited video released on Twitter one day later, President Donald Trump defended his response to the US Capitol riots, saying..
After the chaos at the Capitol on Wednesday, it left some people wondering what role social media has in sparking political..