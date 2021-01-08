Moderna vaccine distributed to seniors over 75 in D’Iberville

Thousands of seniors on the Gulf Coast have been vaccinated this week with the Moderna vaccine.

Today at the - d'iberville - community center walk-in- patients were given their first- of two doses.

News 25's sabria- reid has more.- - memorial had 800 moderna- vaccines at this d'iberville- location today.

- doors opened at 9am.- st.

Martin resident arlene- stewart recieved her- first dose of the vaccine.- arlene stewart, st.

Martin- resident: - - - - "i am so happy what a relief, w have been so locked in for so - long and it's such a- relief and i know we don't have- immunity right now so we'll hav- - - - to wait a little bit before we- can get out of our cage."

Arlene is a registered nurse.

- she trusts the medical- - - - professionals when they say the- vaccine is safe.- arlene stewart, st.

Martin- resident: - "i have no reason to be suspicious of the vaccine it ha- been tested and i believe in- - - - the testing."

The d'iberville community cente- allowed patients to walk- -in to recieve their shot.- there was a long line early in- the morning but no line later i- the - day.- sabria reid, news 25: - "memorial decided not to do drive thru vacinations as a - safety percauton, they- wanted to be able to get to - patients quickly if they had a- reaction."

Matt walker, vp of clinic - operations: - "there's no reason for an appointment, there's no really- waiting, you can just - park, it's convient parking,- ease into the building.

It's- inside on a cold day and we'll- - - get you taken care of."

There was relief in the room.

- "go shopping, go visit my family, go out with friends, go- out to dinner, do all the - - - - things that i used to do that - i'm so scared of doing" "don't hesitiate just come and get it."

In d'iberville, sabria reid,- news