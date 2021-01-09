Los Angeles County Reports 318 New Coronavirus Deaths — The Highest Daily Amount During The Pandemic

Los Angeles County reported 318 new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, setting a record during the pandemic.
The grim milestone comes on the one-year anniversary of the first L.A.
County health alert about the virus.
London's mayor declared the capital's Covid-19 situation to be critical on Friday, reflecting deteriorating conditions for..
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Thursday reported 19,719 new COVID-19 cases and 218 additional fatalities,..