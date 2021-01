CHERRY Movie (2021) - Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Kelli Berglund

CHERRY Movie (2021) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.

Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Writers: Angela Russo-Otstot, Jessica Goldberg, Nico Walker Stars: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Kelli Berglund