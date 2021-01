India ready to save humanity with 2 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 09 attended the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention via video conferencing in Delhi.

At the event, PM said, "India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators and testing kits from outside but today our nation is self-reliant.

Today India is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines."