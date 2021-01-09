'India ready to save humanity with 2 vaccines': PM Modi on Covid, self-reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is ready to protect humanity with two 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines.

He added that India was continuing to play its role as the 'world's pharmacy'.

The prime minister was addressing the virtual inaugural session of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

"In the era of coronavirus, India once again proved its capabilities.

Earlier, India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators, testing kits, etc.

Today, India has not only become self-reliant but also exports many of these goods," he said.

"India is among the countries with lowest mortality, highest recovery rate in the world.

India is ready to protect humanity with not one but two 'Made in India' corona vaccines," he added.

The last or 15th convention was held from January 21-23, 2019 in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.