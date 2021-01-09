Arkansas Man Who Put Feet On Pelosi's Desk In Capitol Riot Arrested

The man who broke into the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and sat with his feet on her desk, during the US Capitol riot Wednesday has been arrested.

CNN reports Arkansas man Richard Barnett has been charged with three federal counts.

CNN reports the Arkansas man was taken into custody Friday morning in Little Rock.

Charges include knowingly entering and remaining in restricted building grounds without authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Federal officials say Barnett's also been charged with the theft of public property.