Agar side effect lagta hai to COVID-19 vaccine na le Congress: Ramdas Athawale

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale slammed Congress over raising questions on COVID-19 vaccination.

He said that leaders of Congress party who think that vaccine will give them side effect then they should not take the medicine.

"Leaders of Congress who want to live can take the vaccination, and who wants to die soon will not take the medicine," he said.