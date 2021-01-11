'Didn't allow CM Khattar to hold rally': BKU's Gurnam Chaduni accepts role behind agitations

Speaking to media in a press conference in Chandigarh on January 10, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar spoke on protest at his scheduled Kisan Mahapanchayat.

Khattar said, "If I have to hold someone responsible for this, then a video of Gurnam Singh Chaduni (Bharatiya Kisan Union chief) has been circulating since day before yesterday wherein he had tried to instigate people." Speaking to media at Tikri Border, Chief of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Gurnam Singh Chaduni replied to him and said, "Yes, we didn't allow Khattar Sahab (Haryana CM) to hold the rally in Kaimla.

BJP said that they will hold 700 rallies to break our movement and we will protest against such BJP rallies."