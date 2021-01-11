Twitter shares drop after Trump account ban

Twitter shares dropped Monday after it permanently suspended the account of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Fred Katayama reports.
Twitter shares dropped Monday after it permanently suspended the account of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Fred Katayama reports.
Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) shares are sliding more than 8 percent on Monday morning as the social media giant permanently banned..
Twitter made the decision to remove President Trump "due to the risk of further incitement of violence," after the deadly riot at..