Twitter Drops 10% After Banning Trump

On Monday, Twitter's stock price tumbled as much as 12%.

The company lost $5 billion from its market capitalization.

The fall comes after Twitter permanently suspended President Trump's account.

"We have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said.

Trump has generated enormous publicity for the platform with his controversial and incendiary tweets over the past six years.

He once boasted around 88 million followers before the ban.