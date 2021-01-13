YouTube Suspends Trump for at Least 7 Days

YouTube Suspends Trump for at Least 7 Days.

The video-sharing platform is the latest to ban the president after a mob of Trump extremists stormed the Capitol last week.

After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J.

Trump’s channel for violating our policies.

, YouTube, via statement.

It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days, YouTube, via statement.

The specific content that violated YouTube's policies was not specified.

The company also said that it would be "indefinitely disabling comments" on the account.

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have also suspended Trump's accounts.

In response to the censorship, Trump said the tech companies' actions were a "horrible thing for our country and to our country."