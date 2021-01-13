YouTube is suspending Trump's channel

YouTube said on Tuesday it has suspended Donald Trump's channel as it violated policies for inciting violence after last week's assault on the U.S. Capitol by the president's supporters.

YouTube joins several social media companies which have taken action against the president and some of his supporters for encouraging or engaging in last week's violence.

Twitter and Facebook have removed Trump's accounts, and both have been eliminating content supporting last week's assault.

In a statement, YouTube said Trump's channel is now banned from uploading new videos or livestreams for at least a week, which may be extended.

"I think big tech has made a terrible mistake." The YouTube ban comes shortly after Trump blasted big tech companies on Tuesday.

He accused them of being "divisive" after their unprecedented crackdown on conspiracy theorists and fringe groups, in an urgent effort to prevent further unrest.

Twitter has suspended more than 70,000 accounts dedicated to QAnon, a conspiracy group which states that Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child-sex predators.

And Amazon said it's working to remove some QAnon products from its online marketplace.

And Apple, Google and Amazon have all suspended Parler - a pro-Trump app where users have threatened more violence - from their respective app stores and Web-hosting services.