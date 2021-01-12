Senator Ron Wyden on Stimulus Payments

In a virtual town hall, one person from Wheeler expressed the $600 check was not enough.

They are considered armedst towf the year following the capitol riots.

But-- the senator focused on more than the events that unfolded in d-c last wednesday.

Wyden spent some time discussing financial loss for people in rural oregon areas, one person in wheeler expressed 600 dollars in stimulus payment was not enough for struggling small businesses.

And wyden says he is trying to get two thousand dollar checks to oregonians.

As we all know especially in wheeler there's something like 1 out of 5 folks are kind of close to poverty... no fault of their own, no fault of their own.

Wyden says most of the money spent in rural areas stays within the community.

He says he wrote the for the inittial unemployement package for workers to receive 600 dollars each week.

He says he will do everything he can to get that in place.

Wyden will attend his next virtual attend his wyden will that in place.

Can to get everything he will do he says he week.

Dollars each receive 600 workers to t package for unemployementhe inittial wrote the for he says he the community.stays witn ys their own.eir own, no fault r n.wyden says most of the