Lane County Health officials shocked they're getting a small amount of Moderna vaccines

Already, the county has gotten 1,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine over the last two weeks.

In Lane County, officials were informed that their next shipment of COVID vaccine will have 100 doses.

That's right.

100.

Matt-- lane county public health says this week they were expecting to get 15- hundred doses of the moderna vaccine after conversations with the oregon health authority.

Today they learned they will only getting*100 doses.

Leaving health officials here in lane county-- stunned and angry public health agencies in western oregon are getting the moderna vaccine because it's easier to store than pfizer's.

Here is the break down by county.

Coos...lane... and benton county public health departments are being shipped 100 doses this week.

Linn county public health will be getting 400 doses.

Douglas county public health network will be getting*500.

Steve adams with lane county public health says they have already received 12-hundred doses of the moderna vaccine.

He says he's been iin contact with oha all day trying to understand the allocation process.

Steve adams/ incident commander:"they've indicated that the differences are accounted for by allocations week by week.

That some of the smaller counties might not have recieved allocations as high as ours in the past.

Adams says lane county public health is still working with oha to try and get more moderna vaccine doses.

He says 100 doses dosent really do much for a population of over 340-thousand people.

Matt-- it's important to note that other agencies and health care providers get shipments too --- not just public health agencies.

Riverbend hospial will be getting 39- hundred doses of the pfizer vaccine this week and mercy medical in roseburg will be getting 975 doses.

