Trucks carrying Covishield vaccine reaches at Pune airport

Three trucks carrying Covishield vaccine has reached Pune airport from Serum Institute of India's (SII) facility in the city.

The vaccine has reached to Pune early morning on January 12.

From the airport, Covishield vaccine doses will be shipped to different locations in the country.

The first phase of COVID-19 vaccination will start in India from January 16.

Central government will bear the expenses of COVID-19 vaccination for frontline workers in the first stage.

MD of SB Logistics (company handling air transportation of the vaccine from Pune airport), Sandip Bhosale said, "A total of 8 flights will transport Covishield vaccine from Pune International Airport to 13 different locations on Jan 12.

The first flight will leave for Delhi airport."