AAP MLA Somnath Bharti arrested after ink attack in UP, sent to judicial custody

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on Monday.
He was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath.
This came shortly after a man threw ink at the AAP leader as he was leaving a guest house.
The events were slammed by AAP, which alleged that Bharti was first attacked and then framed.
Bharti had reached Rae Bareli on Sunday night to inspect its state-run primary schools.
He was stopped by the police when he was leaving the guest house on Monday morning.
The MLA from Delhi's Malviya Nagar has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court in Sultanpur.