‘PM Modi should get vaccinated first to allay fears’: NCP leader Nawab Malik

As India is all set to begin the world’s largest vaccination drive, NCP leader Nawab Malik has asked PM Modi to get the first shot.

The NCP leader said that there is a slight crisis of confidence about the vaccine and PM Modi getting vaccinated first would allay the fears and increase confidence.

‘We want PM Modi to begin this initiative by getting vaccinated himself so that doubts are done away with, trust is built and PM creates a new history,’ the Maharashtra minister said.

Around 3 crore people will be vaccinated in the first phase.

Healthcare & frontline workers will be the first to get vaccinated.

