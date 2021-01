First batch of 'Covishield' arrives in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' arrived at Chennai airport on January 12.

It was dispatched by Serum Institute of India (SII) from Pune today.

The first consignment of vaccine also arrived at Hyderabad airport.

Bengaluru also received the 'Covishield', the COVID vaccine by SII, Pune today.

The COVID vaccination drive will start in India from Jan 16.