Planning is underway: Adar Poonawalla on rollout of vaccines for India, foreign countries

Serum Institute of India, CEO Adar Poonawalla on the roll out of vaccine assured that Health Ministry has made extensive logistic plans for the roll out.

Poonawalla further informed that Serum Institute of India makes 70-80 million doses every month, therefore planning is underway to see the distribution of the vaccines in India and foreign countries.

"We make 70-80 million doses every month.

Planning is underway to see how many will be given to India and foreign countries.

Health Ministry has made logistics plans.

We also have partnership with private players for trucks, vans and cold storage," said CEO, Serum Institute of India.

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' dispatched by Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune arrived in various states including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Bihar and Hyderabad.

The COVID vaccination drive will start in India from Jan 16.