More security at every Capitol building

ARE USING THREATS OF VIOLENCETO TRY TO KEEP HIM IN OFFICE.THE FBI SENT OUT A WARNING,THAT*ARMED PROTESTERS COULDTHREATEN ALL 50 STATE CAPITOLBUILDINGS AROUND THE COUNTRY,IF THE PRESIDENT IS REMOVEDFROM OFFICE BEFORE THE END OFHIS TERM, WENESDAY OF NEXTWEEK.

EXPECT TO SEE MORESECURITY AT THE STATE HOUSE INANNAPOLIS AND AT ALL STATECAPITAL BUILDINGS AROUND THECOUNTRY.

WMAR-2 NEWSKNIGHT IS LIVE AT THE F-B-IFIELD OFFICE IN BALTIMORE& ANDMEGAN THAT OFFICE WILL ALSO BESENDING AGENTS DOWN TO D-C FORTHE INAUGURATION.THEY DIDNMANY AGENTS WOULD BE GOINGDOWN FOR INAUGURATION DAY.

BUTGOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN SAYSHEADDITIONAL MEMBERS OF THEMARYLAND NATIONAL GUARD TOD-C.

THESE HEIGHTENED SECURITYMEASURES COME AFTER THE F-B-ISENT OUT A MEMO& WARNING OFMORE ARMED PROTESTS NOT JUSTIN D-C& BUT ALL 50 STATES.INTELLIGENCE POINTS TO UNNAMEDGROUPS WHO ARE CALLING FORMORE VIOLENCE IF PRESIDENTTRUMP IS REMOVED FROM OFFICEBEFORE INAUGURATION DAY ONJANUARY 20TH.

D-CENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO STAYHOME ON INAUGURATION DAY& ANDREQUESTING ALL LARGE-SCALEDPUBLIC EVENTS BE CANCELLEDTHROUGH THE 20TH.

MARYLANDSENT 200 STATE TROOPERS AND500 NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS TOD-C LAST WEDNESDAY WHEN THERIOTS BROKE OUT AT THECAPITOL.

HOGAN SAYS HE PLANSTO INCREASE THE NUMBER OFGUARD MEMBERS BY SEVERALHUNDRED MORE TO GO TO D-C NEXTWEEK.

20:42 Maryland and manyof our police departments andthe whole state and the guardare always somewhat involvedwith the Inauguration this isobviously a much moreheightened situation 20:50((BUTT WITH)) 21:09 therenow a lot of talk andcoordination among all thefederal agencies and all oftheir regional partners sohopefully everyone will beable to be prepared 21:19 .HOGAN SAYS THEY HAVE ALSOINCREASED SECURITY IN ANDAROUND THE STATE HOUSE& WITHMORE CAPITAL AND STATE POLICEON THE PREMISE.

