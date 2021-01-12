Covid: How much will Covishield, Covaxin, other vaccines cost? Centre reveals

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said the COVID-19 vaccine may cost in the range of Rs 200 to 295 in India and two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process.

Asserting that the central government has been proactive and pre-emptive in addressing the needs of COVID-19 vaccination in the country, the Union Health Ministry said 54,72,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received till date at the vaccination stores across the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhushan said all the preparedness are on track for COVID-19 vaccine roll out from January 16.

Watch the full video for more details.