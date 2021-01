Rabb announces new measures to combat forced labour in China

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced new measures to clampdown on the use of forced labour in China's Xinjiang province.

Businesses involved in the use of forced labour in the region will not be allowed to do business in the UK, while safeguards are also being introduced to ensure UK businesses are not involved in their supply chain.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn