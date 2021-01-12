Disneyland to Become Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Officials in Orange County, CA, made the announcement on Jan.

11.

The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD [Point-of-Dispensing] site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process, Acting Chairman Andrew Do, First District, via statement.

The Anaheim resort will have the ability to vaccinate thousands of people daily.

The effort is expected to begin later this week.

LA County also made an announcement regarding vaccination locations this week.

Dodger Stadium, which has been serving as a COVID-19 testing site, will now shift its focus to vaccinations.