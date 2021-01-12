Brexit bites: Dutch border guards seize sandwiches

Dutch officials are seizing the offending items - and other forbidden foods - from bemused drivers at the border.

Ham sandwiches - and their owners - have fallen foul of new import rules since Brexit.

Brexit is starting to bite.

Unlike these bemused drivers, who had their ham sandwiches seized by Dutch border officials after arriving from Britain by ferry.

OFFICER: "Do you have meat on all the bread or not?

DRIVER: "Yeah." OFFICER: "Yeah, OK, then we take them all, I'm sorry." They wouldn't even let him keep the bread, in this exchange filmed by Dutch television at the Hook of Holland terminal.

OFFICER: "Welcome to the Brexit, sir.

I'm sorry." DRIVER: "Oh my God." They weren't the only ones - arrivals have had tinned sardines and other foods seized since Britain left the European Union on December 31st.

Under new rules that aim to stop the spread of animal diseases, travelers from outside the bloc are banned from bringing in meat, dairy, fruit and veg.