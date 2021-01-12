The Equalizer Season 1 Promo Trailer - Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint

The Equalizer Season 1 Promo Trailer - Starring: Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint - THE EQUALIZER is a reimagining of the classic series starring Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.
2020-2021 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far
Updated July 6 with “DC’s Stargirl” moving from streaming platform DC Universe to The CW and renewed for Season..
The Wrap